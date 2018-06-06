 

Some snowy scenes and happy snowmen across parts of the country today

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

1
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, right, congratulate each other after an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Steven Adams blames 'fat fingers' for social media gaffe at teammate's expense


4

Cricket Australia head James Sutherland steps down, two months after ball tampering saga

5
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

World no. 2 Ireland want to 'put down a marker' against 'big dog' Wallabies on home turf

Fire engine

Body found at scene of fire at Christchurch property

Police say at this stage the death is unexplained

00:45
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.

04:01
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her two-year-old daughter.

Watch: Emotional mum says two-year-old daughter ‘wakes most nights crying’ after being forced out of failed Tauranga housing development Bella Vista

Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her girl.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

'False alarm' - Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford sends social media into a spin with tweet about baby

While a heavily-pregnant PM continues with her daily business, a slip of the tongue by the country's "First Bloke" has provided a window into the nation's nerves.

'We did not ask for this' - Emotional Tauranga residents from failed housing development ask council for full market value payout

The Tauranga Council signed-off the Bella Vista development despite major construction defects.


 
