Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Daniel Corbett

Weather News

00:32
1
The people of Christchurch braved near freezing conditions to welcome the Auld Mug.

'It's just unreal' – Peter Burling praises hardy Cantabrians for turning out for America's Cup parade in chilly conditions

00:51
2
Bauer was struck by France's Nacer Bouhanni in this morning’s ride.

Ouch! Kiwi cyclist Jack Bauer punched by former boxer, now cyclist, during heated Tour de France stage

00:30
3
The Kiwi heavyweight and Hughie Fury's cousin are on good terms ahead of the September bout.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury hug it out ahead of September's Hughie Fury bout

00:30
4
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

01:30
5
Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

01:30
Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

00:36
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

LIVE: Motorists struggle to navigate icy roads as icy front works its way up the country, leaving south blanketed in snow

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.



 
