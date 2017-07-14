 

Snow, heavy rain and gales to batter parts of the North Island

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
00:33
1
Chris Boyd tried so hard to use a catch phrase to evade the question, but it went south so, so quickly.

Watch: Bumbling Hurricanes coach hilariously botches answer over goal-kicking responsibilities

00:14
2
The 2017 men's top tennis player is winning praise for taking on the journalist in this video.

Tennis great Andy Murray interrupts journalist's 'casual sexism', wins praise from his mother

00:30
3
Williams beat sixth-seeded home favourite Johanna Konta 6-4 6-2 in the Wimbledon semi-final.

Venus Williams crushes British rival, through to her ninth Wimbledon final

01:38
4
More than 7000 people packed central Dunedin for the fourth and final victory parade.

America's Cup hits the deep south, with Dunedin putting on a show for sailing heroes

00:30
5
The NBA superstar didn’t take too well to being the butt of a Peyton Manning's joke.

If looks could kill: Team-hopping Kevin Durant gives stone-cold death stare to ESPYs host after cheeky one-liner

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
