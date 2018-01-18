 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Slow-moving band of rain loses steam as it heads across the country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:29
1
The Indian captain was left red-faced after seeing replays.

'It's hit the middle of the bat!' Indian captain Virat Kohli makes unbelievably bad DRS review

00:21
2
The coach on one of the girls Thomas Brennan told Larry Nassar exactly what he thought of the doctor's breach of trust.

'Go to hell' - coach who unknowingly sent girls to abusive Olympic gymnastics doctor vents anger

00:29
3
The 42-year-old proved he's still got it with the convincing win over Tommy Brown.

Watch: Bang! Anthony Mundine puts rival to sleep with monster left hook

00:48
4
Jiveshan Pillay thought he was helping the Windies keeper by giving him the ball at the under 19 World Cup – but things turned sour.

Watch: West Indies juniors outrage cricketing world after appealing against batsman who picked up stationary ball

00:34
5
Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica both missed the second half of the game between the Magic and Timberwolves after they were ejected.

Watch: On-court scuffle erupts after fired-up NBA star put in a headlock by rival for throwing wild haymaker

00:29
Wild weather is settling in over most of the North Island today due to a slow moving low.

Watch: Kite boarders and young surfers make the most of high winds and waves in Tauranga

Some ferries have been cancelled in Auckland as the bad weather looks set to hang around.

National’s Judith Collins and Labour’s Phil Twyford.

National warns of roading threat, but Government calls it 'pure Opposition politicking'

Last week, the National Party launched a bid to "save" regional highway projects.


01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 