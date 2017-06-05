 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


Showers up north, dry and cool weather down south

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

01:07
1
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3
Jared Payne

Kiwi Jared Payne to make Lions' debut as Gatland makes 15 changes for Wednesday's Blues' match

00:38
4
Tana Umaga and Sonny Bill Williams during a press conference after re-signing with NZ Rugby on a 3 year contract with The Blues and All Blacks. The Heritage Hotel, Auckland. New Zealand. Wednesday 1 June 2016 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Tana Umaga: SBW 'not as young as he used to be' – Blues coach jokes about superstar's fitness

00:32
5
Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

Ngati Tama object to water being taken from the Te Waikoropupu springs – and they're fighting to protect it.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ