Showers in the North Island and frost in the South Island to start the week

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:33
2
Donaldson hopes to make landfall in Taranaki on Monday or Tuesday on the first successful solo kayak from Australia to NZ.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

02:11
3
Barrett said despite getting concussed from the collision with Benjamin Fall, he wants midair contests to stay in the game.

Watch: Beauden Barrett breaks down dangerous fall in second France Test - 'It happened so fast'

00:15
4
Brooke Henderson's frustration made a rare appearance at the Women's PGA Championship.

Watch: Frustrated LPGA player Brooke Henderson snaps club clean in two after poor shot

00:31
5
The All Blacks first-five says he doesn't know much, but it didn't stop him from throwing his hat in the ring.

The new FIFA World Cup prophet? Beauden Barrett gives picks for champion, dark horse

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:54
An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case.

Watch: Winston Peters quizzed by media over relationship with embattled Deputy Police Commissioner - who once sought NZ First selection

An inquiry has been launched into the appointment of Wally Haumaha over comments he made about the the Louise Nicholas rape case.

00:24

Northland farm in spotlight again over allegations of mutilated cattle

Investigators say they found a nightmarish scene at a farm at the centre of animal abuse allegations.

Man appears in court charged with murder after two-year-old girl found in river near Whakatane

The man was granted interim name suppression.

00:22
The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

No charges have been laid and both events are being treated as separate incidents.


 
