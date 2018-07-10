 

Showers in the north, with a few clouds covering the South Island tonight

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

00:20
1
The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Elon Musk and 'mini-sub' made from spare rocket parts arrives at Thai cave to help with rescue

01:10
2
Andy Martin said there have also been about six letters supporting Heraf submitted to the governing body by players.

Beleaguered Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf speaks of 'large-scale conspiracy' in wake of multiple complaints


00:25
3
The pair have now lost their eligibility to play for the school’s first XV as a result of the incident.

Rotorua First XV players punished for 'appalling' incident of animal abuse shared online

05:15
4
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

5
Magics goal defender Casey Kopua. ANZ Premiership Netball, WBOP Magic v Central Pulse, Energy Event Centre, Rotorua, New Zealand. Wednesday, 05 April, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Magic suffer massive blow with Casey Kopua ruled out for rest of 2018 with foot injury

02:18
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Final Thailand cave rescue mission officially underway - 'We will celebrate together!'

Follow all the latest developments LIVE as rescuers try to successfully get the remaining four Wild Boar soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang cave system.

01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.