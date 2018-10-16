Showers in the far south, otherwise a dry night for most of the country

Super-cell storms and tornadoes have torn roofs from homes and destroyed crops, leaving a trail of destruction in southern Queensland.

Farmers in the middle of harvest season have lost their crops, and are now looking at huge financial losses.

Residents who endured the tempest are in shock, including mother Fiona Simpson whose body was battered by huge hail stones as she tried to shield her baby when they got caught in their car near Kingaroy.

Ms Simpson posted confronting images of her injuries on social media, her back, shoulders and arms a mess of angry welts and bruises.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the South Burnett region and other parts of the southeast copped the brunt of three severe storms, two of them super-cell storms, with two tornadoes also sighted.

At Blackwater, in central Queensland, winds gusted to 144km/h, a wind speed associated with a Category 2 cyclone.

The winds tore roofs off homes and businesses, and hail stones as large as tennis balls destroyed wheat, barley, melon and stone fruit crops, downed power lines, and cut roads.

Queensland Dairy Farmers president Brian Tessmann said the storm's fury at his Coolabunia farm was like nothing he'd ever seen, with winds tearing the roofs from his home and dairy.

"The roof came off and it was bedlam from there, trying to hold doors shut, and water coming through the ceiling, and things flying through the air. It was quite something," he told the ABC.

"I saw it leaving out the window as it went in a couple of large pieces."

State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklinton said many farmers in her electorate of Nanango suffered enormous losses, having endured similarly devastating storms on Boxing Day last year.

"The human side of this is that people will lose their jobs today because there is no fruit left to pick," she told AAP.

"This was a huge storm. Many homes will be unliveable. For the farmers in particular, the people who've just got roofs back on after Boxing Day, this is just so sad."

Sandra Jaschke told the ABC there is extensive damage at her property, with the winds destroying a large carport, her laundry and a pump house, and an old abattoir on a property next door.

Teresa Francis said she lost fruit crops, with damage to her Kumbia orchard put at $2.1 million.

"It knocks you down. I've stopped crying but there's worse things that can happen. We are still all OK," she told the broadcaster.

About 9000 properties remain without power, down from 18,000 yesterday, with dozens of extra crews sent to the region to repair the damage.

South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell said farmers are facing a long period of recovery.