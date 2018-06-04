 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Showers continue across the country as another surge of cold air hits the South Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:30
1
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Former NZ Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:38
2
Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

00:28
3
The duo are both in doubt for the first Test at Eden Park this Saturday.

Watch: Injured All Blacks Cane, Whitelock hit the gym in fitness race for France opener

00:15
4
The start of the race was pushed back half an hour after this pre-start incident.

Watch: IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix delayed after pace car crashes

00:30
5
Tevita Mafileo was in the right place at the right time in NZ's 42-10 victory.

Watch: Baby Blacks prop races away for chargedown try in victory over Wales

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 