Showers and storms to be expected this afternoon around much of North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

1
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Jed Lamb of the Blues in action during the 2018 AFL round eight match between the Carlton Blues and the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 12, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

AFL player denies knowing father of player he sledged was killed in an axe attack

2
Leon MacDonald said the Crusaders will be up for the challenge come Saturday against the Highlanders.

Leon MacDonald to join Tana Umaga at Blues as assistant coach - report

00:27
3
Irish U17's keeper James Corcoran was given his marching orders after he allegedly attempted to block a shot illegally.

Watch: Inconsolable young goalie collapses in tears after getting sent off midway through penalty shootout

00:15
4
Sodhi didn't mess around making sure his captain went upstairs to correct the head-scratching on-field call.

Watch: Dumbfounded Ish Sodhi instantly challenges umpire after somehow missing plumb LBW wicket in IPL

5
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns, Maori All Blacks headline triple-header rugby event in Chicago

The Government sent eight ministers to the opening of a new wharf in the Chatham Islands last week.

Live stream Question Time: Government's spending priorities to be highlighted ahead of tomorrow's Budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver his first Budget tomorrow.

02:00
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

"Activity may become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent," says the USGS.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

Police now say the cordon has been lifted.

A screenshot from the Backpacker Board website

'They're being exploited' - Outrage at jobs being advertised on website for below minimum wage

Welfare advocate Chloe Ann-King has publicly shamed employers on social media taking screenshots of ads for such jobs - including in farming and dairy.


 
