Shaping up for a good-looking day, a few showers early on and still very warm

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Daniel Corbett

01:07
1
The unbeaten Brit will face the Kiwi heavyweight in a unification bout in Cardiff.

'We're steps ahead' - Anthony Joshua fires warning at Joseph Parker

00:42
2
Seth Rance says the side want to keep their winning streak before facing Australia and England.

'Every game you play, you want to win' – Black Caps hunting another whitewash in Pakistan T20s

00:29
3
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

'I was just there to clean up the scraps!' Fielder who completed 'best catch you'll ever see' gives full praise to teammate

4
Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore fights challenges for the ball.

Football Ferns duo earn professional contracts after signing with European clubs

5

Highlanders, Chiefs to clash in Super Rugby derby in Fiji

01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Watch as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about major mental health review

The establishment of the review is a major plank of the new Government's first 100 day plan.


00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.


 
