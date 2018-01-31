 

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
00:22
1
The Fijian winger is just as bruising for Montpellier as he was for the Crusaders.

Watch: Wrecking ball Nemani Nadolo bowls through French Top 14 defenders on way to game-winning try

00:24
2
Not even the sweltering heat can stop the Chiefs from preparing for this year’s Super Rugby competition.

Video: Chiefs forward pack ignore blazing sun, rumble through gruelling scrum training at pre-season camp

02:01
3
The Wallabies back will play for the Brumbies for the first time in nearly a year.

'It's about enjoying each moment' - Christian Lealiifano ready for Super Rugby return after leukaemia battle


4
Shaun Johnson leaves the field injured during the Warriors and Penrith Panthers' NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. , Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Warriors fans losing the faith as Kiwi NRL club struggles to recruit 2018 memberships

5
John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

Joseph Parker turns down sparring opportunity with former champ Tyson Fury ahead of unification bout

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.


 
