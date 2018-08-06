It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

River levels in the Gisborne district are high this morning after heavy rain yesterday which is forecast to continue this morning.

MetService currently has a Severe Weather Warning in place for the area about East Cape, Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Northern Gisborne.

A slow-moving front continues to move over the area from the northeast.

Peak rain intensities are expected to reach 8-15mm per hour but the warning is due to expire about 3pm today.

Gisborne District Council river gauges report significant rises overnight, with the Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay up to about 6.5m in places from usual levels of 2m.

Heavy rain in the area caused significant flooding and evacuation in June, and also brought a flood of logging debris - or slash - from nearby work sites.

At least three homes were lost, paddocks were covered in mud, stock was lost and vast lengths of fences were damaged.