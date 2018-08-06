 

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

River levels in the Gisborne district are high this morning after heavy rain yesterday which is forecast to continue this morning.

MetService currently has a Severe Weather Warning in place for the area about East Cape, Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Northern Gisborne.

A slow-moving front continues to move over the area from the northeast.

Peak rain intensities are expected to reach 8-15mm per hour but the warning is due to expire about 3pm today.

Gisborne District Council river gauges report significant rises overnight, with the Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay up to about 6.5m in places from usual levels of 2m.

Heavy rain in the area caused significant flooding and evacuation in June, and also brought a flood of logging debris - or slash - from nearby work sites.

At least three homes were lost, paddocks were covered in mud, stock was lost and vast lengths of fences were damaged.

For a full weather forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018.
A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018. Source: MetService
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News
01:21
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Donald Trump's man in Wellington says up to 40 per cent of Kiwis tell him 'I love your guy'

High Court rules serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will be tried a third time for Susan Burdett's murder

Watch: Inside Jacinda Ardern's first Cabinet meeting after maternity leave - 'It's really, really nice to be back'

Richie Mo'unga needs patience says Steve Hansen - 'He's got competition'

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causes domestic flight cancellations and delays

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

Heavy fog affected 41 domestic flights at Auckland Airport this morning.

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place at 4.55am and they were lifted at 8.26am.

A total of 22 domestic flights were been cancelled and 19 were delayed.

International flights were not affected by the fog.

Visibility in the city was low as of 6am, down to about 100m.

Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News