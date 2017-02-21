 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


It’s a beautiful afternoon to head outdoors

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

01:22
1
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.

Land Rover dumps Dan Carter over drink drive shame

00:16
2
Elliott's final over heroics proved once again he is the man for a pressure situation.

Watch: He did it again! Grant Elliott drops bat in epic joy after hitting mammoth six to win Pakistan T20 match


00:31
3
Wayne Shaw is a cult hero at the tiny club and sleeps at the Sutton United's Gander Green Lane ground three nights a week looking after it.

'He deserves man-of-the-match for that' - Sutton reserve keeper casually scoffs back pie during FA Cup match against Arsenal

00:31
4
Partizan Belgrade midfielder Everton Luiz said he faced the abuse from the crowd throughout the entire Serbian League match between his side and Rad.

Brazilian footballer reduced to tears after racist 'monkey' taunts and abuse by crowd in Serbia

5
Martin Guptill celebrates his century.

Finally, Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill cracks IPL auction


01:27
The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

A local witness says such instances of dangerous driving occur "every day" in the area.

03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

The swell of support came after Pharmac announced it was considering subsidies on sanitary products.


02:02
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

Jack Tame to Andrew Little: 'You don't worry about a poll that has you as the preferred PM at seven per cent?'

The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ