'A rainy Monday on the way for the North Island and the top of the South'

Renee Wright 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

1 NEWS weather presenter Renee Wright delivers the latest forecast.
The Chiefs fullback was at his scintillating best as he finished off a brilliant run by the Waikato team.

As it happened: Blistering Damian McKenzie carves Brumbies defence to pieces en route to stellar try and vital win

The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

Alapati Leiua will be having nightmares about his encounter with Timoci Naguca during Fiji's 38-16 win.

Fijian back absolutely bulldozes Samoan rival as Pacific champs turn on the razzle dazzle in Apia


The All Blacks hardman had just entered the field of play against the Sunwolves when he was given his marching orders.

Blues flanker Jerome Kaino gets yellow for brutal shoulder hit to opponent's jaw


Things went from bad to worse for the Auckland team as they were schooled by their Japanese hosts.

As it happened: Blues embarrassed by Sunwolves with 34-unanswered points in second half smashing for historic win

The party wants to establish a clean energy investment fund, started with profits from companies that extract fossil fuels.

Green Party launches plan to get NZ carbon neutral by 2050

Co-leader James Shaw has announced plans for a infrastructure fund to kick start the 'Green' economy.

Speaking at the NZ First Convention in Auckland, Mr Peters was amused at the media's interest in his health and wellbeing.

Watch: Winston Peters stifles laughter when asked about his recent decision to quit smoking

The light-hearted moment came as Mr Peters took questions at the NZ First Convention in Auckland.

The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

The former women's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Police hunt for pair after robbery at Christchurch pub

The two men threatened staff before taking off with a quantity of cash.

The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

Snow bunnies set to descend on central North Island after 'beast of a storm' dumps fresh snow

Emergency services are working hard in the central North Island to restore services.


 
