 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Raincoats for north. and sunhats for south

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:34
1
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

2

'I love you daddy' - Harper Beckham pens adorable Father's Day letter to dad David

01:14
3
Alana and Chelsea Bremner are aiming to make the squad together, but they're not the only sister act vying for spots.

Meet the Canterbury duo aiming to be the Black Ferns' fourth set of selected sisters

4
The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Julian Savea confirms he is leaving New Zealand to link up with French side Toulon

5
Kalyn Ponga

'The expectations on the poor kid are great' - Maroons excited by what young star Kalyn Ponga can offer in must-win Origin II

World Cup LIVE: England out to end 52 years of hurt in first match against Tunisia

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 