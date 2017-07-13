 

Rain, thunder, gale forces winds and snow expected hit much of the country

Matt Mclean 

ONE News Reporter

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Weather News

Matt McLean

