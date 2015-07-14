 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Rain clearing to showers in the north, decent dry weather down south

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:23
1
The Kiwi star had his third straight double-double in the 114-90 win.

Steven Adams slams ridiculous one-hand dunk as OKC crush Lakers

00:30
2
The Kiwi NBA star is often compared to the hit show's Khal Drogo.

'Everyone tells me I look like old mate' – Steven Adams has commentators laughing with Game of Thrones comparison

00:33
3
The Black Caps opener was in good spirits about his personal milestone drought.

'Far out!' Martin Guptill left flabbergasted when asked about lack of centuries for Black Caps


00:21
4
The coach on one of the girls Thomas Brennan told Larry Nassar exactly what he thought of the doctor's breach of trust.

'Go to hell' - coach who unknowingly sent girls to abusive Olympic gymnastics doctor vents anger

00:40
5
New Zealand can complete a 5-0 ODI series sweep at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

'Motivation is definitely there' – Black Caps target Wellington whitewash over Pakistan

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.

02:14
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService had said the thunderstorms bore the risk of producing tornadoes before the warning was lifted.

02:47
ACT leader David Seymour’s End of Life Choice bill has passed its first reading in Parliament.

New Zealanders can now have their say on euthanasia Bill as public submissions open

The End of Life Choice Bill is intended to "give people with a terminal illness ... the option of requesting assisted dying".


00:26
Cycle Action Network project manager Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door 'was always there'.

Cycling advocate calls for motorists to use 'Dutch Reach' technique to avoid hitting cyclists with car doors

Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door "was always there".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 