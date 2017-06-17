 

Weather Forecast Video


A pretty decent looking weekend for most of us

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

00:56
1
The Team USA skipper avoided answering a question about a second race boat.

Video: 'You guys will fall for anything' – smirking Jimmy Spithill taunts media at suggestion Oracle will use second boat in America's Cup defence

00:49
2
Watch: 'He's like an old meat pie!' Hansen dishes out some classic Shag praise for SBW's performance against Samoa - we think

00:48
3
The Kiwi helmsman spoke to media about the challenges his side have faced in Bermuda.

Team NZ 'faced a lot of adversity' on rocky road to win right to challenge for America's Cup – Peter Burling

00:16
4
The All Blacks coach has suggested that Warren Gatland is calling in the cavalry ahead of the Test series.

Welsh quartet brought in to bolster Lions side with Steve Hansen guessing more are to come

00:30
5
Wales' Cory Allen will be feeling the effects of this tackle from Halaifonua for a while.

Watch: Chehoo! Welsh player laid flat by huge hit from Tongan fullback David Halaifonua

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

