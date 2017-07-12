 

Polar blast moving up the South Island bringing snow, strong winds and rain

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
2
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

'I'm weighing things up at the moment' - Waisake Naholo considering switch to Chiefs

01:34
3
The pair worked together during Vatuvei’s dominance on the international stage before linking up for the Warriors this season.

'I wanted to honour him' - Kearney puts Vatuvei at No. 5 for farewell game despite legend's inability to play

00:25
4
The seven-time Grand Slam champion defeated Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

Video: Emotional Venus Williams through to Wimbledon semi-finals in straight-sets

00:42
5
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.


00:10
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.


 
