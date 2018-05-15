 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:49
1
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

01:20
2
Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

00:15
3
The Golden State Warriors beat Houston 119-106 in game one of their NBA Western conference final series.

Kevin Durant and James Harden square off in three-point shoot-out, Warriors take out game one against Rockets

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney


5
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash


01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Live stream: Government set to be quizzed over effects of proposed fuel tax increases on economy in Parliament

National's Amy Adams and Jamie-Lee Ross will ask the Finance and Transport ministers about the issue during Question Time.

02:47
The woman was dragged into a bush before being strangled and sexually assaulted by a man.

Do you know this man? CCTV footage released of man wanted over Auckland sexual assault where woman was dragged into bush, strangled

A passing cyclist heard the woman's screams and rushed to her aid stopping the brutal attack early Friday morning.

00:30
A protest of 600 people demanded the Crown recognise Māori tikanga in the Treaty settlement process today.

Watch: 'Bulls***' - Angry Tauranga iwi challenge Andrew Little at Parliament hikoi

About 600 people marched on Parliament demanding Māori tikanga be in treaty settlements.

01:17
Grant Robertson showed off the front page to journalists in Wellington.

Budget 2018 to 'set out the steps' for a transition to low-carbon economy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said today the Budget would pave the way to "changes that need to be made".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 