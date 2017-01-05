 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


'For outdoor plans you're looking good, but you might need an extra layer for the morning'

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Our weather expert Daniel Corbett looks ahead to the weather over the coming days.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:36
1
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

00:36
2
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch's spokesperson accused of calling Maori woman 'barely coffee-coloured'

00:26
3
The UFC fighter of Samoan heritage said he was disappointed when he met Sir Peter Leitch after the business used the offensive term.

'How did he get knighted?' - MMA fighter Mark Hunt says Mad Butcher used term 'coconut' for Samoans

00:30
4
Spurs are now third on the EPL ladder after defeating Chelsea 2-0 today.

Watch: Tottenham's young star Dele Alli embarrasses Chelsea with stunning double headers to keep title challenge alive

01:08
5
Cricket bosses and commentators have said Gayle’s comments to presenter Mel McLaughlin were ‘out of line’.

West Indian star Chris Gayle celebrates 'Don't Blush Baby' controversy

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:36
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.

02:04
A tenant in his eighties left the property earlier this week fearing for his safety.

Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ