 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:50
1
The Ireland and Lions hooker has been to our shores many times, but is still loving being here.

'They like to tell us how the All Blacks are going to beat us!' – Lions' Rory Best praises rugby-loving Kiwi fans

00:34
2
All the way back in 1993, Gatland scored this beauty against the side he would one day coach.

Watch: Flashback! Warren Gatland crashes over for Waikato AGAINST touring Lions

3

Former Kiwis player Shaun Kenny-Dowall escapes conviction after pleading guilty to cocaine possession in Sydney court

00:35
4
The former Black Caps captain had the room in stitches by mocking his cricketing freedom.

'Unashamed T20 mercenaries' – Brendon McCullum mocks himself at South African Global League launch

5

Waikato sign former All Blacks winger Zac Guildford for Mitre 10 Cup

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - now says Todd Barclay did tell him there was a secret recording

The prime minister has released a revealing police statement.

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ