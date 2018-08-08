 

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
New Zealand beach (file picture).

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA
A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018.

Rivers high in Gisborne district, with rain warning still in place today
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causes domestic flight cancellations and delays

Gisborne and Bay of Plenty in for heavy rain today

Watch as a terrifying 18-metre high 'Firenado' obliterates UK plastics factory

Firefighters in the United Kingdom have caught on camera a “firenado” that swirled over an industrial fire overnight, creating a hellish scene.

Residents were told to keep their windows closed as flames estimated to be over 18-metre-high consumed the Ravensbourn plastics factory, sending up a plume of smoke large enough that it could be seen 40 kilometres away, according to the Burton Mail newspaper.

Firenadoes are similar to the non-flammable variety that occur in nature, spurred by cool air pushing down on the hot air and causing a swirl, the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service explained. The fire department’s video of the bizarre phenomenon has been shared nearly 2000 times in less than 12 hours.

More than 600,000 trays of plastic beads were destroyed as the blaze “completely gutted” the factory, factory officials told the Burton Mail.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett talks us through them. Source: 1 NEWS

Firenadoes have also been spotted recently in the US as massive wildfires burn out of control — often making the blazes even more devastating.

"These "firenadoes" pick up burning embers, ash and debris, sucking them often hundreds of metres into the air,” 1 NEWS meteorologist Daniel Corbett explained. "Then they hurl them back to ground, often jumping fire lines and starting new fires away from the main one."

Firefighters from around the world have been deployed to the US to help the 27,000 firefighters already on the front lines, including 36 from New Zealand.

Plumes of smoke from the hellish scene could be seen more than 40 kilometres away. Source: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service/Facebook
An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

A severe weather watch has been issued by MetService this morning, with gales and heavy rain forecast for central and southern parts of New Zealand.

A front is moving slowly over the South Island up to the North Island today, with the risk that accumulated rainfall in central regions may approach warning amounts by this evening.

In particular, the following areas are expected to receive heavy rain throughout today: northern Westland, Buller, northwest Nelson, Marlborough from the Sounds to the Richmond Range, Mount Taranaki today, and in Fiordland.

MetService is also predicting northerly winds may approach severe gale strength this afternoon and early evening in exposed parts of Taranaki, Wellington and Marlborough.

All of the severe weather warnings above will have passed by 9pm tonight, when the northerly front moves east overnight. 

There is also a risk of thunderstorms behind the front moving across the upper South Island and onto the North Island from this afternoon.

A few lightning strikes have already been recorded out to the west of the South Island this morning.

To get specifics on when the heavy rain watch, and the strong wind watch, begin and end for each region in this list visit MetService.

Rain road
Rural New Zealand road on a wet day (file picture). Source: istock.com
