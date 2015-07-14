 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


The north is settled and fine, in the south and west you might need your raincoat

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:26
1
Luckily the jockey and horse weren't seriously hurt at Greymouth racing meet.

Watch: The moment racehorse veers off course hitting barrier, sending jockey toppling off


00:30
2
The England skipper batted bravely after illness on day five in Sydney.

Joe Root battles to half century after leaving hospital on final day of Ashes

3
Joao Sousa

Joao Sousa survives scare to march into ASB Classic second round

4
Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes named in England's 16-man T20 squad for upcoming tri-series against Black Caps and Australia

00:35
5
It's not pavlova or Sharapova - it's Denis Shapovalov.

Video: 'It's not Sharapova, it's Shapovalov' – pronunciation of teen tennis sensation's name clarified

Winfrey is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

LIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes home Best Motion Drama Film at Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 