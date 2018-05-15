 

North Island to be slammed by showers and thunderstorms, snow level drops in the south

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
00:49
1
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

01:20
2
Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

00:15
3
The Golden State Warriors beat Houston 119-106 in game one of their NBA Western conference final series.

Kevin Durant and James Harden square off in three-point shoot-out, Warriors take out game one against Rockets

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney


5
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash


00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

02:47
The woman was dragged into a bush before being strangled and sexually assaulted by a man.

Do you know this man? CCTV footage released of man wanted over Auckland sexual assault where woman was dragged into bush, strangled

A passing cyclist heard the woman's screams and rushed to her aid stopping the brutal attack early Friday morning.

00:30
A protest of 600 people demanded the Crown recognise Māori tikanga in the Treaty settlement process today.

Watch: 'Bulls***' - Angry Tauranga iwi challenge Andrew Little at Parliament hikoi

About 600 people marched on Parliament demanding Māori tikanga be in treaty settlements.


 
