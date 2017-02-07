 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Much needed rain makes its way up the country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

01:44
1
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

00:28
2
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund

Watch: Angry Davis Cup tennis star gets massive fine for smashing ball straight into umpire's eye

00:42
3
The former All Blacks captain and now Blues coach paid tribute to the late Springbok, who he described as the "modern day halfback".

'He was constantly yapping!' Umaga rekindles past memories of van der Westhuizen from his early All Blacks career

00:24
4
Spanish fourth-division side Pozuelo's keeper Salva came up with this screamer, and celebrated accordingly.

Video: Unreal scenes as 40-year-old goalkeeper scores from his own box

00:42
5
The former All Blacks enforcer labelled the iconic Springboks halfback one of the best he played against.

'He was a pain in the arse' – Josh Kronfeld's cheeky tribute to admired rival Joost van der Westhuizen

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

'I just don't think we want a parliament full of 20 and 30 year olds' - political commentator on fresher-faced Green Party

Bryce Edwards said government needs diversity.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ