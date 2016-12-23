 

Mother nature set to deliver a mixed bag for the big weekend

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

01:39
2
Ryan Carr-Ketu hasn’t shied away from trash-talking the former Origen captain – a man he's dubbed the 'Head Bogan of Cronulla'.

Meet the former Kiwi military man rearing to go in his boxing bout with Paul Gallen: 'I'll be re-arranging that face'

00:35
3
Odell Beckham Jr copped a $26,000 fine for wearing colourful boots in memory of Craig Sager which he then auctioned for the late reporter’s charity.

American footballer fined by NFL for performing charity work

00:39
4
The Kiwi pole vaulter got a bit of a shock when a friend pointed out her popularity.

NZ pole vaulting receiving coaching boost after stellar year of growth

5
Evan Gulbis.

Wellington Firebirds axe both Twenty20 imports after late night bender in Nelson

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.


02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.


 
