 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Mostly fine with some showers in the North Island, cooler down south

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

02:10
1
Larry Nassar has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women.

'I just signed your death warrant' – watch the moment judge eviscerates US gymnastics doctors for sex crimes against young girls


2
Rugby Union test match, France vs New Zealand (15-21). The famous All Blacks perform their traditional Haka before the match. (Photo by Universal/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Former All Black and Wellington stalwart Graham Williams dies, aged 72

00:44
3
Returning Warrior Peta Hiku says the team-bonding activities are just as important as the morning gym sessions.

Warriors get 'a little bit grubby' in pre-season training camp with fun drills on Papamoa Beach

01:06
4
A philosophical Adams had a rare off-night shooting against the Nets, but he isn't fussed.

Watch: Steven Adams brushes off poor shooting performance - 'You can't ease up because you're missing'

00:15
5
The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

'Your hate will only fuel our desire' - Mitchell McClenaghan snaps back at social media critics after rough performance in BBL

01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.

00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

Police found justified in use of Taser, pepper spray and police dog in Christchurch arrest

The officers attending the incident were advised that a man had assaulted his partner and punched another person.

00:50
The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

Fans of the British pop icon will have one last chance to see him in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 