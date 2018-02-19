 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Midday Gita update: The cyclone’s still on track to hit NZ tomorrow – be prepared

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:15
1
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

00:30
2
Morrison reprised his role from Once Were Warriors to help promote the game across the ditch.

Watch: Temuera Morrison channels Jake the Muss for bizarre Aussie Super Rugby ad -'Too much weights, not enough speed work!'

3
Thomas Waldrom in action for England.

Thomas Waldrom linking up with old province Wellington after eight-year stint in UK

4
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds up the trophy as he celebrates winning his match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in two sets, 6-2, 6-2, in the men's singles final of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at the Ahoy stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Roger Federer caps off sensational week becoming World No.1 again with 97th career title

00:15
5
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England coach calls for T20 matches to be dropped from international play

00:30
Morrison reprised his role from Once Were Warriors to help promote the game across the ditch.

Watch: Temuera Morrison channels Jake the Muss for bizarre Aussie Super Rugby ad -'Too much weights, not enough speed work!'

Morrison reprised his Once Were Warriors role to help promote the game in Australia.

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 