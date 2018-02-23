 

'Make the most of it' - Weekend looking good across the country

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett (R faces Chiefs' Brodie Retallick during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 23rd of April 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett still likely to break Super Rugby record despite starting on Hurricanes bench for clash with Bulls

Switzerland's Fritz Schmid is named as the New Zealand All Whites football coach. Albany Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Friday 23 February 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Swiss coach Fritz Schmid named new All Whites boss

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Round 1 Picks: Two local derbies and a long flight to South Africa for the Hurricanes kicks off the 2018 season

The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

The Kiwis prop didn't take kindly to being asked why he wasn't mucking in.

'Playing in the NRL isn't a right we have, we earn it' - Reformed Russell Packer sends message to NRL bad boy trying to return

Barnaby Joyce.

Barnaby Joyce resigns as Australian deputy-PM and National leader amid sexual harassment allegation

Mr Joyce told reporters this afternoon he will throw open the National Party leadership at a meeting in Canberra on Monday.

The calls are coming thick and fast for Mr Joyce to stand down as he waits for the High Court to decide whether he's eligible to be in parliament.

LIVE: Barnaby Joyce to announce future as Australian deputy-PM amid fresh harassment allegations

Joyce, who is expecting a child with an ex-staffer, is now also facing a sexual harassment allegation described by the acting-PM as "very serious".

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.


 
