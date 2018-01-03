 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Make the most of the sunshine as wet, windy, stormy weather on its way

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1

'It's been a tough time for him' - Eddie Jones defends out-of-form captain Dylan Hartley

00:30
2
Lewis couldn't quite deliver against Viktoria Kuzmova, losing 6-4, 6-3.

'It's always an experience' - Jade Lewis takes positives after early ASB Classic exit

00:30
3
McCullum's 61 matched with Lynn's 63 spearheaded Brisbane to a nine wicket win with five overs to spare.

Bash Brothers Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn at destructive best as barrage of high-flying sixes lead Heat to easy BBL win

00:29
4
It took City just 38 seconds to get their lead and they never let it go in the 3-1 win.

Raheem Sterling nabs first minute goal as Manchester City beat Watford

00:23
5
The fiery batsman has adapted his tools to match his style.

Brendon McCullum reveals unique baseball-style knob on bat - 'Otherwise my hand slips off when I slog it!'

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.

00:24
The accident happened on the “Devil’s Curve” around 70km, north of Lima.

At least 30 dead after bus plunges from 'Devil's Curve' highway onto rocky beach in Peru

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.

00:40
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

A series of videos showing violent fighting were uploaded to Facebook last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 