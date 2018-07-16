 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Mainly fine across most of the country but a chance of rain in parts of the South Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

00:15
2
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

05:30
3
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

4
An ankle injury could see Barrett miss the Hurricanes clash with the Blues.

All Blacks duo Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea re-sign with New Zealand Rugby

00:10
5
Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Video: Protest group Pussy Riot upstages Putin with pitch invasion that halts World Cup

01:12
A neighbour told local media they understood a Kiwi woman lived at the address.

Fundraising page set up for family slain in Perth triple-homicide: 'Her surviving children can't afford a funeral'

A neighbour told Western Australia media she believed a family from New Zealand lived at the property.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.

Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on August 8.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.