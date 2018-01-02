 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


A lot of fine weather out there today, but there is a storm brewing over the horizon

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:28
1
The Aussie quick couldn't look at James Muirhead after the dropped ball went for four.

BBL fielder ducks out from easy catch due to blinding sun - while wearing sunglasses on his hat

2
Karmichael Hunt (Australian Wallabies) PHOTO SMPIMAGES.COM / www.photosport.nz - Action from the Rugby Union Interntional between the Australian Wallabies V Italy played at Suncorp Stadium June 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies great disappointed in Karmichael Hunt for letting down those who helped him

00:29
3
Cross, appearing in his first world championships, dismantled The Power 7-2 to claim the title.

Phil Taylor's fairytale swansong at world darts champs comes up short as legend loses to young underdog Rob Cross in final

4
Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Rain washes out Black Caps v Windies T20 after Colin Munro's destructive half-century

00:29
5
Ragnar Klaven arrived from nowhere to give Liverpool the crucial strike they needed in the 2-1 win.

Late goal sees Liverpool beat Burnley


03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 