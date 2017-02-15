 

Weather Forecast Video


'Looks like Mother Nature is finally getting her house in order'

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

Foran's contract is still yet to be approved by the NRL, however the new Warriors coach has other options up his sleeve.

The parting All Blacks flanker said the fallout from his overseas deal with Bristol Rugby is unfortunate but he has to do right by his family.

Warriors dejected after 3rd defeat in the Auckland Nines

Auckland Nines organisers: Blame the Warriors for potential move to OZ

'I'm one of the friendlier fast bowlers going around!' - A grinning Trent Boult on his short-ball welcome to Black Caps newbie in the nets

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year and more will be introduced in April as the UK tries to reduce soaring immigration numbers.

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

Martin Guptill is bowled

