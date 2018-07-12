 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Light wind in the south, with a fine rest of the day across the country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

00:22
3
Madison-Lee Wesche threw 17.09m to take out the women’s event in Finland.

Watch: Kiwi shot putter wins gold after mammoth final throw at U20 world championships

00:49
4
The MMA middleweight fighter appeared on the US comedian and UFC commentator's popular podcast show.

Joe Rogan talks up NZ while interviewing Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya

01:48
5
Twigg gave away the sport after walking away empty-handed for a third time at Rio.

‘I still believe I can be the best in the world’ – Emma Twigg reverses decision to quit rowing, eyes 2020 Olympics glory

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Light wind in the south, with a fine rest of the day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:45
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

It follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary, who investigate paranormal activity in the capital.


01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.