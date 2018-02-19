 

Latest NIWA simulations show big waves and strong gusts as Gita hits

Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.
Source: Breakfast

Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

Christchurch City Council has this morning urged people in Canterbury to expect up to 100mm of rain as the storm hits Tuesday.


 
