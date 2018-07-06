 

Keep your raincoats handy as more wet weather kicks in this weekend

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

The football-predicting kea in Paris correctly picked Russia to upset Spain.

We've reached a new beak! Kea that lives in Paris predicting World Cup matches

Fox leads the competition after a five-under 67 at Ballyliffin.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox fires sublime long range putt, leads Irish Open after opening round

Keep your raincoats handy as more wet weather kicks in this weekend

World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

Yoogo Share launched in Christchurch as part of the scheme, which saw 12 businesses ditch 115 combustion cars.

1 NEWS Community: Would you ditch your car to share an electric one with others?

"I often joke, it will take a long time for Kiwis to give up driving their Ford Rangers and having their own car," said Yoogo Share's Kirsten Corson.


Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.