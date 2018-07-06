Keep your raincoats handy as more wet weather kicks in this weekend

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.
"I often joke, it will take a long time for Kiwis to give up driving their Ford Rangers and having their own car," said Yoogo Share's Kirsten Corson.
1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.
Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.