Keep your raincoat handy as a swirl of clouds comes into the western parts of the country

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS
It's about this time of year you start to wonder how much longer we have to endure winter and what's in store for spring and summer.

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says while spring is hard to predict, the summer might send the sunshine up north.

"Last summer we were talking about very warm seas, now all that water has dissipated and drifted to another part of the Pacific it could create the opposite of last summer's La Nina, with an El Nino.

"It means what was last summer's big high down south, while it was cloudy in Auckland, those highs could push further north and Auckland might do better for a summer," Corbett told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

This change would mean less "hot bakey days" down south, a welcome relief for farmers in the region who suffered through last summer.

However Corbett warned that weather in New Zealand is notoriously tricky to predict given the fact we're surrounded by water and different air masses.

He also reminded viewers that "Mother Nature doesn't have a calendar in the kitchen."

It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip. Source: Seven Sharp
Britain feels the strain as it endures its hottest day of 2018

Associated Press
Britain sweltered through the hottest day of the year, as an unusual heatwave wreaked havoc on transport and hospitals in a country more known for rain than sunshine.

Cars at a standstill as they queue for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, southern England, as some miles of traffic wait to make their way to the cross-Channel services, with warnings of delays up to five hours, Thursday July 26, 2018. Temperatures are expected to hit around 35C (95 Fahrenheit) today as the heatwave continues across the UK. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Passengers queue for the Eurotunnel in southern England. Source: Associated Press

The mercury peaked at 35 degrees celsius at London's Heathrow Airport, smashing this year's record of 34.5 Celsius set June 21. Todayis likely to be hotter still, with predictions that the all-time record of 38.5 degrees Celsius set in 2003 will be smashed as a weak jet stream traps heat inland.

Passengers on the Eurotunnel, which connects Britain and France, endured five-hour delays with no air conditioning. Hospitals, many of which have wards without air conditioning, heaved under the strain. The Royal College of Nursing said high temperatures were leaving nurses dizzy and exhausted.

Temperatures are set to go even higher, and could break the record of 38.5 degrees Celsius. Source: BBC

"Nurses are now becoming patients themselves due to the heat," said Kim Sunley, a union representative, adding that one nurse ended up in the emergency room because of dehydration after working long hours.

Many parts of the country have seen no rainfall for weeks. The Met Office said rising temperatures will be driven by a tropical plume due to sweep into Britain from Africa and Europe on Friday.

London issued a high pollution alert, and fire officials called for a ban on barbeques in parks. Authorities warned drivers not to throw trash along the roadside amid a surge in grassfires.

The RAC, which offers roadside assistance, reported a 15 percent rise in the number of vehicle breakdowns compared to usual figures. Spokesman Simon Williams said the tarmac's black colour allows it to absorb more heat.

"It is very hazardous from a driver's point of view. Our roads are in a pretty bad state anyway due to years of underinvestment and this is the last thing they need," he said. "The newly laid roads are especially at risk of melting."

