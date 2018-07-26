 

Keep that raincoat handy as we expect showers this evening

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS
Heavy rain causes slips, more bad weather on the way

Batten the hatches: Wet and windy weather on the way
Surf's up! MetService issues warning for rips and unusual currents as powerful waves expected to hit New Zealand coastline tomorrow
Watch: Aerial video shows the extent of flooding at Clevedon near Auckland yesterday

Motorists in south warned about driving conditions, road to Milford Sound closed after heavy snow

State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound is closed after a heavy dump of snow overnight, with motorists being warned about driving conditions in the deep south this morning.

NZTA's avalanche control programme was created in 1983 following deaths on the southern highway.
Source: 1 NEWS

NZTA is hoping to have SH94 reopened mid-morning after contractors have been able to get in and clear the snow.

Warnings remain in place on all the alpine passes. Snow chains are advised.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page. 

South Island's Lewis Pass closed following fresh dumping of snow overnight

A fresh dumping of snow overnight has forced part of the Lewis Pass in the South Island to close this morning.

State Highway 7 is closed from Hanmer Springs turnoff to Springs Junction.

Further south, State Highway 94 lower Hollyford Road intersection to Chasm Stream Bridge is also closed.

Warnings are in place on all the alpine passes and motorists have been urged to carry snow chains.

Lewis Pass
