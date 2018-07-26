Keep that raincoat handy as we expect showers this evening

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound is closed after a heavy dump of snow overnight, with motorists being warned about driving conditions in the deep south this morning.
NZTA is hoping to have SH94 reopened mid-morning after contractors have been able to get in and clear the snow.
Warnings remain in place on all the alpine passes. Snow chains are advised.
A fresh dumping of snow overnight has forced part of the Lewis Pass in the South Island to close this morning.
State Highway 7 is closed from Hanmer Springs turnoff to Springs Junction.
Further south, State Highway 94 lower Hollyford Road intersection to Chasm Stream Bridge is also closed.
Warnings are in place on all the alpine passes and motorists have been urged to carry snow chains.