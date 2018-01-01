 

Keep the raincoat handy, hit and miss showers around the country

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Daniel Corbett

Weather News

Significant rainfall set to bring wet end to the week in Auckland and Waikato

The star batsman is yet to feature this summer due to a hamstring injury.

Martin Guptill returns to Black Caps for Pakistan ODI series

'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

City scraped a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to their goalkeeper.

Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

The Firebirds' batsman helped his side chase down the Volts’ total.

Luke Ronchi hammers Wellington to Super Smash win over Otago

Ultralight aircraft on airport grass in sunset

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened in Te Kopuru, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."


 
