'It's not a washout but it's not lovely blue skies'

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

00:34
1
01:10
2
00:17
3
Kyrgios also reportedly told a spectator to get him a beer during his defeat by Kevin Anderson at Roland Garros.

Video: Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios smashes two racquets in epic French Open meltdown

00:30
4
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

00:30
5
00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
01:10
02:19
A weekend for the fire with cool temperatures and rain on the way

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:34
