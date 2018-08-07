 

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
1 NEWS
Daniel Corbett
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS
Daniel Corbett
With the spectre of El Niño looming over New Zealand, our mild winter could soon give way to spring cold snaps, a NIWA meteorologist predicts.

But beachgoers can rejoice – it could then be followed by a drier-than-normal summer.

And while El Niño could cause problems for farmers, NIWA's Ben Noll told TVNZ1's Breakfast, we shouldn't see sustained scorching temperatures like those caused last year by the marine heatwave.

New Zealand beach (file picture).
New Zealand beach (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

"I don’t think we'll be quite as hot this upcoming summer, but we may have more southwesterly winds, which could bring cooler conditions from time to time," he said.

"Certainly (there will be) your share of heatwaves and warm temperatures, but maybe not as persistent as last year.

"If you’re in Hawke’s Bay or Gisborne and you like hitting the beach – even Auckland, Northland, perhaps in the north and east – that’ll be the place to be for the upcoming couple of months."

It’s still too early to say with certainty if we will experience El Niño – a weather phenomenon caused by warming sea temperatures thousands of kilometres away in the Equatorial Pacific. But if it does arrive, the areas like Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury will be at risk of drought.

"If you’re a farmer, it could be an early start to irrigation season in Canterbury," Mr Noll said.

"If you’re in the lambing industry, you may find that these cooling snaps in the spring season could impact you. So those are some of the short-term impacts to think about."

But first, Mr Noll said, we’ll have to deal with the potential of another temperature plunge as winter considers one last hurrah.

"Certainly…it’s been a mild end to the winter," he said.

"But as we go into the end of August, maybe September and October, (look for) cool snaps. Maybe it’s good news, though — the silver lining is maybe (you can) hit the ski field another time or two."

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll tell Breakfast gave his forecast on TVNZ1’s Breakfast today. Source: Breakfast
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

If you’re further up north keep your raincoat ready as we prepare for a soggy mid-week

1 NEWS
River levels in the Gisborne district are high this morning after heavy rain yesterday which is forecast to continue this morning.

MetService currently has a Severe Weather Warning in place for the area about East Cape, Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Northern Gisborne.

A slow-moving front continues to move over the area from the northeast.

Peak rain intensities are expected to reach 8-15mm per hour but the warning is due to expire about 3pm today.

Gisborne District Council river gauges report significant rises overnight, with the Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay up to about 6.5m in places from usual levels of 2m.

Heavy rain in the area caused significant flooding and evacuation in June, and also brought a flood of logging debris - or slash - from nearby work sites.

At least three homes were lost, paddocks were covered in mud, stock was lost and vast lengths of fences were damaged.

For a full weather forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018.
A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018. Source: MetService
