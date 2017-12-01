 

Hit the outdoors! The weekend weather is sunny and dry

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

The visitors were looking good until Wagner decided the short-ball approach was the way to go.

LIVE: Neil Wagner on fire for Black Caps as Windies begin to crumble after lunch

The unbeaten Brit is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible title unification fight.

Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

The former world number one is tied for seventh at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods finishes stunning comeback round with monster putt in the Bahamas

Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu named Blues captain for 2018

The Black Ferns Sevens star was too good in the 45-14 win as they ended day one unbeaten.

Ruby Tui rips USA apart as Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten on World Series opening day

Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

'A more menacing vibe than the average passive homeless person' - Kiwis feel way less safe at night than a year ago

Police report Kiwis are feeling significantly less safe, and homelessness could be the reason.


The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.

Toilet roll and soiled nappies – picturesque Golden Bay worried about summer influx of freedom campers

One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

