 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


High temperatures continue, occasional showers will turn into rain midweek

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:46
1
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

01:31
2
Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.

Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard


00:30
3
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs goes 61 yards on final play to send Minnesota fans into delirium.

Gone! NFL star pulls off miracle last-gasp play to steal unlikely play-off win


4

Thirty New Zealand cricketers chasing big money IPL deals

01:42
5
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update

Some real ups and downs in the weather for the days to come

01:42

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.

00:46
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

Close friend Sam Whitelock shaved his head for a campaign to raise money for a girl who lost her mum to cancer started by 'Chalky'.

00:19
The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Watch: 'I am not a racist' – President Trump defends himself after reportedly calling African nations 's***hole countries'

He talked about the issues as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

The student's girlfriend died after a car he was driving in the Coromandel crashed into a truck.


TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 