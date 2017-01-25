 

Hello blue sky! Promising weather ahead for the end of your week

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:59
1
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

00:33
2
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

01:56
3
With top All Blacks players unavailable, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has still somehow managed to wrangle up a pretty handy side.

'It was a no-brainer' - Milner-Skudder's three-year All Blacks deal an easy choice

00:30
4
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

00:34
5
McCullum was getting in the mood at the Gabba today, as he and Dan Vettori try to make history against Sydney.

Video: Big-hitting B-Mac sizzles in the nets before do-or-die Brisbane Heat BBL semi tonight

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
01:20
The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

But does it live up to the hype? Kiwis asked to rate 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land

The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations.

00:35
This short film, Lani’s Space, has catapulted two young New Zealand filmmakers into the international spotlight.

Rising Kiwi filmmakers scoop top award at international, NASA film comp - judged by Oscar nominated director

The short film, which took on 900 other entries, is about a solo father's journey to understand his daughter's love of space.

00:30
