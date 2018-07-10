 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Hefty showers set to quieten down this afternoon

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

05:15
1
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

2
Portia Woodman of New Zealand looks on. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Rugby Sevens, Robina Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia. 14 April 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens name strong squads for World Cup in San Francisco

00:25
3
The pair have now lost their eligibility to play for the school’s first XV as a result of the incident.

Rotorua First XV players punished for 'appalling' incident of animal abuse shared online

00:20
4
The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Elon Musk and 'mini-sub' made from spare rocket parts arrives at Thai cave to help with rescue

00:27
5
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.


00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.