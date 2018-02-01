 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Heavy rain, strong winds to batter much of NZ as remnants of tropical cyclone arrive

share

Source:

Breakfast

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 27, 2017, so called "grid girls" line up after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco. Formula One says it is ending the practice of using "grid girls" and "podium girls" at races, with F1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches saying Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018, the use of the women on the grid is clearly "at odds with modern day societal norms." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

Formula One to no longer use 'grid girls' before races or on podiums

2
Goran Paracki of the Phoenix (R and Ali Abbas (L) stands dejected after their 1-1 all draw during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 08 October 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Ali Abbas latest Phoenix player to depart struggling A-League club

00:28
3
Aussie tennis star Tomic admitted he has struggled with the spotlight and depression during his sporting career earlier this week.

Watch: 'I know, I've been there' - Benji Marshall sends heartfelt message of support to Bernard Tomic

00:19
4
Mate Ma'a Tonga supporters have made this year's World Cup special the five-eighth says.

Tui Lolohea confident Pacific players will stand out in NRL this season after historic World Cup campaigns - 'I feel it already'

5
White Sox outfielder Ancelle van Molendorff attempts a running slap against the Oregon Ducks.

White Sox begin long road to 2020 Tokyo Olympics at prestigious Asia Pacific Cup

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

03:57
Georgina Griffiths says flooding is expected in some areas.

'It's going to make a mess' - South Island warned to batten down the hatches as ex-cyclone rolls through

MetService said the humidity and the blast of cold air is a "match made in heaven".


00:51
The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.

Prime Minister's first 100 days speech: 'No one has made that kind of dent into child poverty... but we want to and we will'

There were jokes, a comparison to Trump's speech, and just one mention of Morrinsville.


01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 