Heavy rain in the north, high temperatures and showers in the south

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
2
Lima Sopoaga scores a try. Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Never say never' - Lima Sopoaga doesn't rule out playing for Samoa in 2023 World Cup


3

Ben Wheeler returns to Black Caps for Pakistan T20 series

4
Sonny Bill Williams visited Mecca.

Sonny Bill Williams visits Mecca as part of Islamic pilgrimage

00:20
5
The Highlanders' first-five wasn't one of the NZ stars to feature in the underwear campaign.

Lima Sopoaga cracks up after jibe from reporter about omission from All Blacks' Jockey ad

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

01:36
Wild weather set to hamper Auckland's morning rush hour traffic tomorrow with day set to be a 'washout'

The MetService is warning up to 120mm of rain could hit Auckland tomorrow starting at 6am.

'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.


Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland of Norway Women U23 and Kristin Grubka of United States of America USA Women U23.

Waikato researcher delves into 'taboo' topic of periods in elite athletes

Menstrual cycles of elite athletes can be anywhere between 20 days and three months.



 
