 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


Heavy rain brings a wet start to the long weekend for the upper North Island

share

Source:

Breakfast

Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:30
1
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Watch: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Angry Ben Ainslie screams at bungling crew as Team NZ sails off in crushing win


01:10
2
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:30
3
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

00:04
4
Williams posted a video to Instagram of his daughter counting to five in Maori with a surprise twist at the end.

Watch: 'Excuse the potty mouth!' – Sonny Bill Williams posts video of adorable daughter counting in Te Reo


00:25
5
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

01:11
Professor Robert Beaglehole says reducing the number of outlets where tobacco is available is good, by pharmacists should not have to take on that role.

ASH chairman says its time for NZ to get tough on smoking

Professor Robert Beaglehole says moving cigarette sales to pharmacies would not be fair on pharmacists.

00:52
Victoria University Students Association President Roy Lenihan-Ikin says the conditions inside student flats are not getting any better.

Calls for 'rental warrant of fitness' to combat damp, cold and mouldy student flats

Victoria University Students Association says it is the only way to achieve decent standards of housing in Wellington.


00:30
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

Spithill's move to split away from Team Japan around Gate 4 paid huge dividends in today's race in Bermuda.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

00:23
The Kiwi pop star tweeted the release of the song which features on her new album Melodrama.

'It's one of my favourites' - Lorde drops new single Perfect Places after teasing fans with song lyrics

Perfect Places if the fifth song shared ahead of the release date for the kiwi pop stars new album Melodrama.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ